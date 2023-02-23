Brooklyn group sought for shooting passing driver in early morning attack

Brooklyn detectives are looking for a group of individuals behind a random shooting earlier this week that left a driver injured.

The NYPD released on Thursday morning images of the culprits sought for the gun violence that occurred in Bushwick at about 2:15 a.m. on Feb. 19 in front of 1454 Myrtle Ave., near Menahan Street.

According to law enforcement sources, one of the perpetrators pulled out a firearm while the entourage walked along Myrtle Avenue and pointed it at a passing vehicle.

Several rounds were fired, one of which struck the vehicle’s driver, a 35-year-old man, in the right arm, police reported. The victim later indicated to police that he did not know the person who fired the shot at him, a source familiar with the case said.

After firing the shots, cops said, the group of culprits disbursed; four of them fled inside a black Toyota Camry that sped away to parts unknown, while the remaining individuals took off on foot along Myrtle Avenue.

The incident was reported to the 83rd Precinct. EMS rushed the victim to Woodhull Hospital, where he was treated for his injuries.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting, or the suspects’ whereabouts, can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.