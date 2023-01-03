Brooklyn man shot, then run over by driver while fleeing scene: cops

A man is recovering in the hospital after being shot in Brooklyn on Monday morning, then getting run over by a driver while fleeing the mayhem.

The lurid scene unfolded a little after 2:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2, when gunshots rang out during the late-night gathering at a house on Remsen Avenue in East Flatbush, Brooklyn, near the intersection with Rutland Road and East 52nd Street.

The man, whom police did not identify, was hit in the hail of bullets and, with the rest of the group, attempted to flee the location. But his bad luck only grew worse: another attendee, whom cops described as the man’s friend, started to flee the scene by car, only to run over the gunshot victim.

Both the shooter and the driver fled the scene, and remain unidentified.

The man’s bad luck appeared to run out after that though, as he has so far survived the ordeal and is recovering at Kings County Hospital, in critical but stable condition, with gunshot wounds and fractures to his ribs and right leg.

Last year ended with 247 deaths from traffic collisions, about the same number as killed by gunshots, Gothamist reported.

Traffic injuries in Council District 41, where Monday’s incident took place, were well above the citywide average between 2014 and 2022, according to Transportation Alternative’s Spatial Equity tool, though in Brooklyn the district was still beaten in mayhem by Districts 42 and 45.