Gunman drives up, kills victim and flees in Brooklyn shooting: cops

Police are investigating a deadly Brooklyn shooting on Saturday morning that claimed a 44-year-old man’s life.

The unidentified victim was found shot multiple times in the neck and torso in front of 1491 Broadway in Bushwick at about 4:50 a.m. on Jan. 15.

According to law enforcement sources, an unknown perpetrator arrived on the scene in a Honda Accord. The gunman then got out of the vehicle, walked up to the 44-year-old man and opened fire.

After shooting the victim, police said, the suspect hopped back into the Honda Accord, which fled the scene.

Officers from the 83rd Precinct found the victim while responding to a 911 call about the incident.

EMS rushed the victim to Wyckoff Heights Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. Police have withheld the man’s identity, pending family notification.

No arrests have been made, thus far, in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.