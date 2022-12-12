A Brooklyn supermarket dispute over a shopping cart left one man dead, and another booked on manslaughter charges, police reported.

Danny Quiles, 52, was charged for allegedly beating Arthur Fleschner, 60, to death after getting into an argument with him over a cart at the Associated supermarket located at 103 Hegeman Ave. in Brownsville.

Police said Quiles and Fleschner lived in the same apartment building at 39 Hegeman Ave., about three blocks away from the supermarket and across the street from the Brookdale University Hospital campus. Sources familiar with the case said they did not immediately know whether Quiles or Fleschner previously knew each other, or maintained any kind of relationship.

What they do know is that the two men got into a skirmish over a shopping cart at the supermarket just after 9:14 a.m. on Dec. 4. The verbal beef turned bloody, law enforcement sources said, when Quiles allegedly punched Fleschner several times and knocked him to the ground.

Quiles had fled the scene by the time officers from the 73rd Precinct arrived there in response to a 911 call about the incident. Cops found Fleschner lying on the sidewalk and suffering from head trauma.

EMS rushed Fleschner to Brookdale Hospital, where he died four days later, on Dec. 8.

A day after the victim’s death, police announced Sunday, Quiles was formally taken into custody and charged with manslaughter. Court records indicate he was also hit with additional counts of criminally negligent homicide and assault.

During his arraignment in Kings County Criminal Court on Dec. 10, Quiles was ordered held on $500,000 bond or $300,000 cash bail. He’s due to return to court on Dec. 15, court records noted.