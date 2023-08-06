Car pulled out of Newtown Creek just days after body found in water

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

First responders recovered an abandoned car from Newtown Creek between Brooklyn and Queens early Sunday morning, just days after the body of a missing man was found in the inlet.

The FDNY confirmed that a car was pulled out of the creek near the Pulaski Bridge, connecting Greenpoint and Long Island City, at about 3:30 a.m. on Sunday. Searches of the car did not find any persons inside, and diver crews searching for the car’s occupants in the water were ultimately recalled without finding anyone.

Spokespersons for the Fire and Police departments did not provide information on the model of the car, how long it appeared to have been in the water, or how it might have ended up in the creek.

The NYPD’s Harbor Unit is continuing to search the area for remains.

The car was recovered just days after the body of 27-year-old John Castic was found in Newtown Creek, near the Grand Street Bridge, after he had disappeared following a night out at the Brooklyn Mirage in Bushwick. There is no indication the car is connected to Castic; his father suspects that he drowned in the creek while walking home from the club on Jul. 29.

Castic’s death in the creek came just weeks after another concertgoer, Karl Clemente, was found dead in Newtown Creek after being turned away from a show at the Brooklyn Mirage.

Police have not indicated they suspect foul play, nor that any of the recent incidents in the Creek are related. Nevertheless, local pols are calling for infrastructure investments to improve safety in the area, which is largely and historically industrial but is host to numerous music venues.