Brooklyn

Cops cuff man who injured 8 people while open firing on a Brooklyn street

81 pct assaults
Photos courtesy of the NYPD

Police arrested a man who allegedly injured multiple people while firing multiple rounds on a Brooklyn street over the summer.

According to police, at 12:26 a.m. on Aug. 16, 2021, the NYPD responded to numerous 911 calls regarding multiple people shot at 927 Dekalb Avenue. A preliminary investigation found that two suspects got out of a 4-door sedan at the location and fired multiple rounds before fleeing in the sedan.

Eight people were injured as a result of the incident, including a 22-year-old woman who was grazed in her nose; a 21-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her right thigh; a 19-year-old woman shot in her left thigh; a 23-year-old man who was shot in his shoulder; a 27-year-old man shot in the chest; an 18-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her right shoulder; an 18-year-old man shot in his right thigh; and 18-year-old woman who was shot in her torso. The victims were taken to Brookdale Hospital, Woodhull Hospital and Kings County Hospital in stable condition.

On April 28, police arrested 24-year-old Andrew Simpson in connection to the incident. He was charged with eight counts of attempted murder and one count of reckless endangerment.

