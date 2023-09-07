Cops seek Brooklyn pervert for taking indecent photos of a child

Police are asking for the public’s help apprehending a Brooklyn creep who attempted to take lewd photos of a child last month.

Police sources state the despicable incident took place on Aug. 24 outside of a deli located on 1664 Bergen Street in the confines of 77 Precinct. The sicko apparently targeted an 11-year-old girl and followed her for several minutes while pretending to be occupied with his phone not far from a school, P.S. 335. According to sources familiar with the investigation, the unnamed child was waiting for her mother when the perpetrator struck.

Surveillance video from the location shows the man suddenly stop peering down at his phone before attempting to take the device and slide it under the girl’s dress and snap photographs before hightailing eastbound on Bergen Street.

Police are appealing to the public for helping place cuffs on the individual for endangering the welfare of a child. He was last seen wearing a black shirt with gold chains, a backward baseball cap, and gray pants.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.