Cops seek creep for Brooklyn liquor store butt-grab

Cops are looking for the creep they say sexually assaulted a woman inside a Brooklyn liquor store earlier this month.

Authorities say the 48-year-old victim was inside the business, near Clarkson and Utica avenues in East Flatbush, at around 10:11 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10 when an unknown perpetrator snuck up behind her and grabbed her butt.

The suspect, described by cops as a man with a medium build, standing at approximately 4’5″ tall, allegedly fled the location on foot, headed westbound on Clarkson Avenue. He was last seen wearing a black waist coat and black pants, according to authorities.

There were no reported injuries, however alleged assault is being investigated.

Reports of felony assault are down slightly year-to-date in the 67th Precinct, where the incident occurred, according to Police Department data. However, reports of rape are up 100 percent, with six alleged incidents in the area as of Feb. 12, when the most recent data is available, compared to three during the same timeframe last year.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.