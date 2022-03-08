Duo sought for robbing teens at gunpoint in Prospect Park

Police are looking for a duo who robbed two teenagers at gunpoint in Prospect Park on Sunday night.

According to the NYPD, at 7:10 p.m. on March 6 an 18-year-old boy and 16-year-old girl were inside the park when they were approached by two unknown individuals. The suspects then pulled out a firearm and forcibly took the victims’ shoes, wallets, bags, and credit cards.

The suspects then fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction. There were no injuries reported as a result of the robbery.

The NYPD released photos and a video of the suspects taken from nearby surveillance footage:

