Man dies of injuries after being shot in Brooklyn building: NYPD

The NYPD is investigating the death of a man who was found shot in a Brooklyn building.

According to police, at 11:29 p.m. on March 24 officers responded to a 911 call regarding a man shot inside 7101 Bay Parkway. Upon their arrival, police found a 43-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his torso.

Paramedics rushed the victim to Maimonides Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. His identity is being withheld pending family notification.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.