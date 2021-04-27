Brooklyn man found stabbed during evening hours on neighborhood street corner: NYPD

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The NYPD is investigating the death of a man who was found stabbed in Brooklyn on Monday evening.

According to police, at 6:36 p.m. on April 26 the NYPD responded to a 911 call regarding a man stabbed at the corner of Bath Avenue and Bay Parkway. Upon their arrival, officers found 30-year-old Ilya Ifraimov, of Bay 29 Street, lying on the ground, unconscious and unresponsive, with a stab wound to the chest.

EMS rushed Ifraimov to NYU Langone Hospital/Brooklyn, where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.