Brooklyn man found stabbed during evening hours on neighborhood street corner: NYPD

The NYPD is investigating the death of a man who was found stabbed in Brooklyn on Monday evening.
According to police, at 6:36 p.m. on April 26 the NYPD responded to a 911 call regarding a man stabbed at the corner of Bath Avenue and Bay Parkway. Upon their arrival, officers found 30-year-old Ilya Ifraimov, of Bay 29 Street, lying on the ground, unconscious and unresponsive, with a stab wound to the chest.
EMS rushed Ifraimov to NYU Langone Hospital/Brooklyn, where he was pronounced dead.
No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.