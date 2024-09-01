Man shot dead on Brooklyn street in early-morning homicide: cops

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Police in Brooklyn are investigating a deadly shooting on Sunday morning that claimed a man’s life.

Law enforcement sources said the murder happened at about 8:09 a.m. on Sept. 1 in front of an apartment building at 1301 St. John’s Place in Crown Heights.

According to police sources, the victim who had been gunned down at the location, a 37-year-old man, was dropped off moments late via private means at Kings County Hospital.

The victim had sustained a gunshot wound to his chest and was immediately admitted in critical condition, police sources said. However, things quickly took a turn for the worse, and he died moments later. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

The shooting was reported to the 77th Precinct. According to the most recent CompStat report, the 77th Precinct had seen seven murders year-to-date through Aug. 25, three more than the number tallied at the same point last year. Shootings are also up 28.6% for the year, from 14 such incidents last year to 18 this year.

So far, police have not ascertained a possible motive for the deadly shooting or a suspect’s description. No arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.