Affordable housing lottery opens in Brooklyn with studios renting as low as $454

Affordable apartments can be had at Ebenezer Plaza in Brownsville for as low as $454 per month.

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

An affordable housing lottery has opened in Brooklyn, with 165 units available for rent in Brownsville.

Ebenezer Plaza II, located at 589 Christopher Ave. between New Lots and Hegeman Avenues, features studios for as low as $454, one-bedroom units for $577, two-beds for $680, and three-beds for just $774. Those exceptionally affordable units are designated for those households making 30% of the area median income (AMI), which is between $18,480 and $32,610 per year.

Only a few units are available at the lowest-income levels. Thirty one-bedroom units are available for $1,271 per month, designated for those making between $46,903 and $54,350 per year, while another thirty-five one-bedrooms can be had for $1,854 monthly if you make between $66,892 and $76,090.

At the higher end, twenty-two one-bedroom units are available for $2,145 for those making 80% of AMI, between $76,869 and $86,960. Studios and two-and-three-bedrooms are also available at all income levels.

The new development, spearheaded by a local church parish, is within walking distance of the L train at New Lots Avenue and the 3 train at Junius Street. The B8, B15, and B35 buses are also within walking distance.

Amenities include an elevator, laundry room, gym, outdoor space, and bike storage lockers. The building super lives on site.

The housing lottery is open until Oct. 3. Apply online at housingconnect.nyc.gov/PublicWeb/details/5031, or by mail by sending a send-addressed envelope to Ebenezer Plaza Phase 2: 401 Franklin Ave, Suite 314, Garden City, NY, 11530.