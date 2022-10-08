Man stabbed to death on Brooklyn street

A 35-year-old man was stabbed to death on a Brooklyn street early Saturday morning, police reported.

Law enforcement sources said Kerwin Cox, 35, of Baltic Street was found mortally wounded in front of 778 Franklin Ave. in Crown Heights at about 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 8.

Officers from the 77th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about an assault in progress, found Cox unconscious and unresponsive with a stab wound to his torso.

EMS rushed him to Interfaith Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the murder can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.