Motorcyclist killed in collision on Brooklyn street

Police are still investigating a deadly collision at a Brooklyn intersection on Friday afternoon which claimed a young motorcyclist’s life.

Richard Henry, 35, of Rockaway Parkway in Canarsie died in the wreck at the corner of Williams and Stanley Avenues in East New York at about 5:35 p.m. on Aug. 27.

Law enforcement sources said Henry was on board his motorcycle traveling westbound along Stanley Avenue when he collided with a 2017 Toyota Camry, operated by a 59-year-old man, attempting to turn left onto Williams Avenue from the eastbound side of Stanley Avenue.

Sources said impact caused Henry and his ride to veer out of control and crash near the curb; Henry’s ride then burst into flames.

Officers from the 75th Precinct and EMS units responded to the crash; they found Henry unconscious and unresponsive on the roadbed. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police did not report any life-threatening injuries for the Camry driver.

The NYPD Collision Investigation Squad is continuing its inquiry into the crash, authorities said.