NYC SHOOTINGS: Victims in Brooklyn and Queens critically injured in early-morning gun violence

Detectives in Brooklyn and Queens are busy looking for the shooters who critically injured two men in separate episodes of gun violence on Saturday morning.

Police said the Brooklyn shooting happened in East New York at about 4:30 a.m. on July 30 during a botched robbery attempt in front of a warehouse at 800 Sheffield Ave.

According to law enforcement sources, the unidentified male victim was sitting in his car, a black Mercedes-Benz sedan, when the two shooting suspects approached and demanded his property.

When the victim refused, cops said, the suspects opened fire, shooting him in the stomach.

The Citizen app reported that the perpetrators fled inside a vehicle, also described as a Mercedes-Benz, that traveled southbound on Sheffield Avenue. Police, however, could not confirm that report.

Officers from the 75th Precinct responded to the scene. EMS rushed the victim to Brookdale University Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

Earlier in Queens, a 24-year-old man took six bullets about his body after being confronted by masked gunmen in Astoria.

Police said the shooting occurred at about 4 a.m. on July 30 in front of 33-29 Astoria Blvd. N.

According to authorities, the victim was with a female individual at the scene when the three perpetrators approached them and began firing.

After unleashing a hail of bullets upon them, the masked gunmen fled the scene inside a gray minivan that headed westbound along Astoria Boulevard North.

Officers from the 114th Precinct responded to the shooting. EMS rushed the man to a local hospital in critical condition; the female victim was treated for a graze wound.

So far, no arrests have been made in either case, police reported.

Anyone with information regarding either shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.