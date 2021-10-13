Detectives seek shooter who murdered woman in Brooklyn

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Cops are looking for the shooter who gunned down a 30-year-old woman in an industrial area of Brooklyn on Tuesday night.

The unidentified victim was found shot in the head at the corner of Georgia and Belmont Avenues in East New York at about 8:43 p.m. on Oct. 12.

Officers from the 75th Precinct made the discovery while responding to a 911 call about the shooting. EMS rushed the victim to Brookdale University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police have withheld the woman’s identity, pending family notification.

At this point in the active probe, police did not provide information about a possible motive, or the circumstances that led to the shooting. Law enforcement sources also did not have a preliminary description of a suspect.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, NYPD sources said.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.