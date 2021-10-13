Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s paper

AMNY Newsletter

Manage your settings.

Manage
Brooklyn

Detectives seek shooter who murdered woman in Brooklyn

By
0
comments
Posted on
People look on at the scene of a shooting at Georgia and Belmont Avenue in East New York, Brooklyn on Oct. 12, 2021.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Cops are looking for the shooter who gunned down a 30-year-old woman in an industrial area of Brooklyn on Tuesday night.

The unidentified victim was found shot in the head at the corner of Georgia and Belmont Avenues in East New York at about 8:43 p.m. on Oct. 12.

Officers from the 75th Precinct made the discovery while responding to a 911 call about the shooting. EMS rushed the victim to Brookdale University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police have withheld the woman’s identity, pending family notification.

A detective processes shell casings at a shooting on Oct. 12, 2021 at the corner of Georgia and Belmont Avenues in East New York, Brooklyn that left a 30-year-old woman dead.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

At this point in the active probe, police did not provide information about a possible motive, or the circumstances that led to the shooting. Law enforcement sources also did not have a preliminary description of a suspect.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, NYPD sources said.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

About the Author

Featured Jobs

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC