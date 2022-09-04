Stray bullet grazes woman on the Williamsburg Bridge in Brooklyn

A 21-year-old woman is lucky to be alive after a stray bullet grazed her while she and her family rode onto the Williamsburg Bridge on Saturday night.

Law enforcement sources said the incident happened at around 11 p.m. on Sept. 3, as the victim along with her husband and child were riding in a Honda CRV onto the Brooklyn entrance of the span in Williamsburg.

According to police, the victim, who was sitting in the front passenger seat, heard shots fired and then realized she had been wounded in the back of her neck.

Citing police sources, WABC-TV reported that the bullet which struck the woman had penetrated the passenger side door and passed through the headrest where she sat.

Her husband drove her to Elmhurst Hospital, where she was treated for a minor injury. No other injuries were reported.

The incident was later reported to the 90th Precinct. So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.