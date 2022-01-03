Suspect slays woman and her dog in Brooklyn shooting at a smoke shop: reports

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Detectives are looking for the suspect behind a Brooklyn shooting on Sunday night that left a 36-year-old woman and her dog dead.

Police said the woman was executed at a smoke shop at 488 DeKalb Ave., near Franklin Avenue, in Clinton Hill at about 9:45 p.m. on Jan. 2.

Officers from the 79th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call, found the woman unconscious and unresponsive, with a bullet wound to her torso.

EMS rushed her to nearby Brooklyn Hospital Center, where she was pronounced dead. Police have withheld her identity, pending family notification.

WABC-TV reported that the victim and her dog were both shot by the unidentified gunman in what’s believed to be a targeted shooting.

As of Monday morning, police provided little information about the incident, including a possible motive for the shooting. Sources offered a vague description of the shooter, who’s believed to be a man in a gray hooded sweatshirt and gray pants.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.