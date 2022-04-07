Suspects sought for slashing Apple advertisements in Brooklyn

Detectives are looking for suspects who slashed Apple advertisements in Brooklyn over the course of a few months.

The pattern started on Nov. 14, 2021, at 12:30 a.m. At this time, an unknown woman pulled over an unknown cutting instrument and slashed two separate canvass billboards with an Apple advertisement in the vicinity of Knickerbocker Avenue and Harrison Avenue, while an unidentified man stood as the lookout. Both suspects then fled the scene on Knickerbocker Avenue.

Three months later on Feb. 27, 2022, an unknown man pulled out an unknown cutting instrument at 7:50 p.m. in the vicinity of Knickerbocker Avenue and Ingraham Street and slashed a canvassing board with an Apple advertisement on it. The suspect then fled the scene on foot down Knickerbocker Avenue.

Finally, at 7:15 a.m. on March 27, two unknown men were walking in the vicinity of Knickerbocker Avenue and Ingraham Street when one produced an unknown cutting instrument and slashed a canvass billboard with an Apple advertisement on it. They then fled southbound on Knickerbocker Avenue on foot.

Video of the suspects was released by the NYPD:

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.