Rock out to The Smashing Pumpkins’ new album at this listening party in Brooklyn

In celebration of award-winning band, The Smashing Pumpkins’ new album, Aghori Mhori Mei, Madame Zuzu’s and Farm to People’s Kitchen and Bar are hosting a special event and all music fans are invited.

The new album takes inspiration from the classical sounds that predominated in the 90’s, with a special focus on guitars, bass, drums and spiking vocals.

This Sunday, August 4, the Brooklyn-based restaurant and the Chicago-based teashop and café are throwing a listening party for the new album accompanied by a live wrestling show.

Madame Zuzu’s, co-founded by Billy Corgan and Chloé Mendel doubles as a vinyl record store, music venue and art space. They’re known for hosting vinyl release parties, open mic nights and art exhibitions and they’re bringing the fun to New York City.

At the event, guests will have a chance to try their famous iced tea, kitchen sink cookies, plant-based nachos and purchase merchandise.

Tickets are $10 per person and all guests will receive their first drink for free in courtesy of Blackbird. To purchase tickets, visit here.

When: Sunday, August 4, 2024, from 6:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Where: 1100 Flushing Ave. Brooklyn, NY 11237