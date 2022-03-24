Two men shot at Brooklyn housing complex

Detectives are investigating a double shooting at a Brooklyn housing complex on Wednesday night that left two men injured.

Police said the incident happened at about 11:48 p.m. on March 23 inside the Marlboro Houses at 2292 West 8th St. in Gravesend.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers from the 60th Precinct and NYPD PSA 1 found the two men shot in the right thigh and left hand, respectively. Their ages were not provided.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police determined that the two men had been involved in a dispute moments before the bullets flew. Additional details have been difficult to obtain, sources familiar with the case said, as both victims have been uncooperative with detectives.

EMS rushed the injured men to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn for treatment, and they are expected to make a recovery.

No arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.