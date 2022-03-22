Woman shot in the face on Brooklyn street: cops

A 32-year-old woman was shot in the face in front of a Brooklyn housing complex Monday night, and police are still searching for the suspect who pulled the trigger.

Law enforcement sources said the shooting happened at about 10 p.m. on March 21 at the Breukelen Houses at 657 East 108th St., off Glenwood Road, in Canarsie.

Officers from the 69th Precinct and NYPD PSA 1, in responding to a 911 call about the shooting, found the victim on the sidewalk with bullet wounds to her right arm and face.

Based on a preliminary investigation, sources familiar with the case said, police believe the victim was deliberately targeted by a man with whom she had a previous relationship.

The gunman, whose description was unknown, was last seen fleeing inside a white pickup truck, police sources said.

EMS rushed the victim to Brookdale University Hospital, where she was listed in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.