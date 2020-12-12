Claire Friedlander Family Foundation supports 'Your Voice, Your Viewpoint' campaign | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

In response to this summer’s Black Lives Matter protests and demonstrations, Schneps Media, under Co-Publisher Victoria Schneps, launched a campaign to put a voice to uncover systemic racism which exists for the Black and brown population in New York City.

Schneps Media’s “Your Voice, Your Viewpoint” campaign invited students ranging from eighth grade through college to submit essays, poems, videos and TikToks on the topic.

Peter Klein, president of the Claire Friedlander Foundation, awarded a $15,000 grant to Queensborough Community College to help encourage students to submit their stories.

Klein, who is also the Chief Investment Officer and Founder of Aline Wealth (Melville, NY) and author of two books (Getting Started in Security Analysis, 1998, 2009; A Passion For Giving: Tools And Inspiration For Creating A Charitable Foundation, 2012), said he felt compelled to help launch the “Your Voice, Your Viewpoint” campaign.

“Throughout my financial services career, I understand the impact, influence, and importance of the written word,” Klein said.

For many years, Klein served as an investment advisor for the late Claire Friedlander, a Holocaust survivor who immigrated to New York and became blessed with wealth. She established the foundation and asked Klein to advocate for her beliefs.

“Civil rights, human rights, eliminating intolerance, prejudice, racism, bias, and stereotyping were important issues to Claire,” Klein said. “She inspired people, especially students, to stand up, speak out, engaging in freedom of expression — rights taken away from many during the Holocaust.”

Klein said he believes that the Claire Friedlander Foundation’s partnership with Schneps Media and Queensborough Community College for the “Your Voice, Your Viewpoint” campaign can “energize citizens to become drivers of positive social change in their communities.”

“We have the ingredients, including a vital college campus which can attract students and a prominent media platform which can spread communication and dialogue on these issues,” Klein added.

The winning entries were selected by a panel of Queensborough Community College students, with a $500 prize given to each winner.

The winners of the “Your Voice, Your Viewpoint” campaign are:

Grand Prize

Name: Skyla Chim

Age: 12

School: Nathaniel Hawthorne Middle School 74

Runner Up

Name: Zoe Chuang

Age: 13

School: JHS 190

Grand Prize

Student: Violetta King

Age: 14

Central Park East High School

Runner Up

Student: Joshua Mercado

Age: 15 years old

School: La Salle Academy

Panel’s Honorable Mention

Student: Luke Eckstein

Age: 19

School: Kingsborough Community College

Video Submission (“The Invisible Man”)

Student: Mekhi Hewling

Age: 16

School: Curtis High School on Staten Island