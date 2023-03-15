Cops seek attacker who stabbed man during Midtown argument

Cops are looking for the assailant they say stabbed a man during a fight in Midtown last week.

According to police, a 21-year-old man entered into a verbal dispute with another individual at around 9:50 p.m. on Thursday, March 9. As the two argued in front of 440 West 41st Street, tensions rose and the argument escalated into a physical altercation.

During the brawl, the suspect allegedly displayed a knife and stabbed the victim multiple times in the upper torso.

The alleged attacker — described by cops as a man with a medium complexion, medium build, black hair and brown eyes — fled into the Covenant House Shelter at 460 West 41st Street.

The victim was taken by EMS to NYC Health and Hospitals/Bellevue in stable condition.

The suspect is further said to be about 20 years old and reportedly goes by the name “Ronnie.”

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

