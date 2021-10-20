Deli worker stabbed to death during argument outside East Harlem shop: NYPD

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

An apparent dispute in East Harlem ended with the stabbing death of a 34-year-old deli clerk on Tuesday night, police reported.

Cops said the homicide happened at about 11:37 p.m. on Oct. 19 in front of the Gourmet Deli at 1980 2nd Ave., off East 102nd Street.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police learned that the 34-year-old male deli worker initially got into a dispute with an unidentified male patron inside the shop. The reasons for the argument remain unclear at this point in the ongoing probe, cops said.

Authorities said the dispute then spilled outside and turned bloody when the patron pulled out a sharp object and stabbed the deli worker in the torso. Following the attack, the attacker fled fled the location on foot, heading eastbound on East 102nd Street.

Officers from the 23rd Precinct discovered the victim while responding to a 911 call about a robbery in progress at the deli. However, it’s not clear whether any property had been taken.

EMS rushed the victim to NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital, where he died a short time later. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the murder can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.