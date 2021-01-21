Many questions, few answers in deadly stabbing inside Harlem apartment | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Cops are looking to catch a killer who fatally stabbed a 33-year-old man to death in Harlem on Wednesday night — but they’re apparently getting very little help from seven witnesses found at the crime scene, law enforcement sources said.

At this point in the investigation, authorities said, detectives believe the stabbing occurred following a dispute, and could be drug-related.

The murder happened at about 11:11 p.m. on Jan. 20 inside a 14th floor apartment within the Taft Houses public housing complex at 1385 5th Ave.

Officers from the 23rd Precinct and NYPD PSA 5 discovered the victim inside a bedroom at the location, with multiple stab wounds to his back.

EMS units rushed the man to Metropolitan Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

Sources familiar with the investigation said that detectives questioned seven people inside the residence at the time of their arrival, but all of them were “uncooperative.”

Police have not yet established a description of the stabbing suspect. No arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.