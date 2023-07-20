East Harlem man charged with murder for fatal stabbing of his sister: NYPD

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

A 26-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing his sister Wednesday in an apartment in East Harlem where they both lived, police said.

Rodney Johnson allegedly stabbed his sister Shayla Johnson, 20, at around 8 a.m. in the Lincoln Houses NYCHA development on Madison Avenue near East 131st Street, cops said.

When police arrived on the scene, they discovered the 20-year-old with a stab wound to her neck and a stab wound to her chest.

EMS transported her to NYC Health and Hospitals/Harlem where she was pronounced dead.

Rodney Johnson was taken into custody at the scene and has been charged with murder.