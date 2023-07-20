Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Manhattan

East Harlem man charged with murder for fatal stabbing of his sister: NYPD

By Posted on
Police crime scene tape.
Police tape (file photo).
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

A 26-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing his sister Wednesday in an apartment in East Harlem where they both lived, police said.

Rodney Johnson allegedly stabbed his sister Shayla Johnson, 20, at around 8 a.m. in the Lincoln Houses NYCHA development on Madison Avenue near East 131st Street, cops said.

When police arrived on the scene, they discovered the 20-year-old with a stab wound to her neck and a stab wound to her chest.

EMS transported her to NYC Health and Hospitals/Harlem where she was pronounced dead.

Rodney Johnson was taken into custody at the scene and has been charged with murder.

About the Author

Things to do in NYC

Post an Event

View All Events…

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC