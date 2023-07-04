Mystery continues into death of man found floating off Lower East Side’s Pier 35

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Police on the Lower East Side are looking to identify a dead man who was found floating in the East River off Pier 35 on Monday afternoon.

Law enforcement sources said the incident happened at about 4:08 p.m. on July 3 off the recreational pier adjacent to a Sanitation Department garage along South Street, south of the FDR Drive.

Numerous FDNY and NYPD squads, including the 7th Precinct and the NYPD Harbor Unit, responded to 911 calls about the floating man. The Harbor Unit pulled the man, who was unconscious and unresponsive, out of the water and brought him ashore.

EMS then rushed the man to NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His body was then transferred to the Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

The investigation remains ongoing, police said.