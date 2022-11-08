THE POLLS ARE OPEN: Election Day in New York City starts bright and early with voters casting midterm ballots

Election Day in the 2022 midterm elections is underway in New York City, with voters casting ballots for governor and other key races at more than 14,000 polling places across the Five Boroughs.

The polls opened at 6 a.m., and turnout has varied from light to brisk in some locations. More than 400,000 New York City residents had cast their ballots in the nine-day early voting period that concluded on Sunday, Nov. 6, and hundreds of thousands of other voters opted to cast mailed absentee ballots.

Topping the Election Day contests is the heated governor’s race between Democratic incumbent Kathy Hochul and Republican Congress Member Lee Zeldin. Recent polls have suggested the race is much tighter than originally anticipated; Real Clear Politics estimated that going into Election Day, Hochul had averaged a 7 point lead in surveys.

Two other statewide officials are also on the ballot: Democratic Attorney General Letitia James is seeking another four-year term in office against Republican Michael Henry, and State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli is looking to fend off a challenge from Republican Paul Rodriguez.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is also seeking his fifth-term in the Senate. The Democratic stalwart is being challenged by Republican Joe Pinion.

All of New York state’s 26 Congressional seats are also up for grabs. The two key races in New York City races to watch are in the 11th District, where freshman Republican Congress Member Nicole Malliotakis is looking to hold her seat against the Democrat whom she beat two years ago for the office, Max Rose.

Part of eastern Queens is also voting in the hotly-contested 3rd Congressional District race, where Democrat Robert Zimmerman and Republican George Santos are looking to succeed the outgoing Tom Suozzi on Capitol Hill.

Voters will also choose their Assembly and State Senate representative, and fill several judicial seats. And don’t forget to flip your ballot: there are four questions to answer.

Some Manhattan voters got an early start to their day, heading to the polls to make their voices heard.

“This was my first time voting in this state and I’ve been following the news so it was super worrisome to me to hear about a literal candidate for governor really shamelessly revealing his prejudices and maybe even his racism,” said Elliot, a voter at the Franciscan Friars Padua Friary polling location in Greenwich Village. “My girlfriend isn’t voting in this state but we went through a voter guide she found for me and that really helped me learn more about the people running for office. I didn’t know anything about the different stuff on the ballots until we read the voter guide so that really helped. I’m a Black man so making sure that race issues are taken seriously in government is also super super important to me, but to be honest, if I didn’t have help, I probably wouldn’t have known to vote for that stuff.”

“There are many many things at stake at this point. I think our rights could be stripped in many ways. My reproductive rights especially are something I am concerned about. Inflation is crazy and many people are struggling,” another voter at the Franciscan Friars Padua Friary polling location said. “We employ a lot of immigrant workers and it is important to ensure that, while they are citizens and are documented, that we vote to protect them and their communities as well.”

“About $145 billion went last year to mitigating the climate change crisis and disasters and that is the number one thing I am concerned about. I’m disappointed that [Governor Hochul] has had such a poor ground game. I live upstate part-time and Lee Zeldin flooded the zone, even though his ideas were reprehensible to me. Hochul ran a very poor campaign. She thought that she was in such great shape that she didn’t bother and that’s really not acceptable,” said Joel, a voter at the Washington Square Village 3 polling place.

Our reporters are across the city speaking with voters about what’s on their minds today. Watch this space all day today for updates.

And don’t forget to check back in with us after 9 p.m. for the results as they come in.

Updated at 8:56 a.m.