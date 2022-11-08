THE POLLS ARE OPEN: Election Day in New York City starts bright and early with voters casting midterm ballots

Election Day in the 2022 midterm elections is underway in New York City, with voters casting ballots for governor and other key races at more than 14,000 polling places across the Five Boroughs.
The polls opened at 6 a.m., and turnout has varied from light to brisk in some locations. More than 400,000 New York City residents had cast their ballots in the nine-day early voting period that concluded on Sunday, Nov. 6, and hundreds of thousands of other voters opted to cast mailed absentee ballots.
Topping the Election Day contests is the heated governor’s race between Democratic incumbent Kathy Hochul and Republican Congress Member Lee Zeldin. Recent polls have suggested the race is much tighter than originally anticipated; Real Clear Politics estimated that going into Election Day, Hochul had averaged a 7 point lead in surveys.
Two other statewide officials are also on the ballot: Democratic Attorney General Letitia James is seeking another four-year term in office against Republican Michael Henry, and State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli is looking to fend off a challenge from Republican Paul Rodriguez.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is also seeking his fifth-term in the Senate. The Democratic stalwart is being challenged by Republican Joe Pinion.
All of New York state’s 26 Congressional seats are also up for grabs. The two key races in New York City races to watch are in the 11th District, where freshman Republican Congress Member Nicole Malliotakis is looking to hold her seat against the Democrat whom she beat two years ago for the office, Max Rose.
Part of eastern Queens is also voting in the hotly-contested 3rd Congressional District race, where Democrat Robert Zimmerman and Republican George Santos are looking to succeed the outgoing Tom Suozzi on Capitol Hill.
Voters will also choose their Assembly and State Senate representative, and fill several judicial seats. And don’t forget to flip your ballot: there are four questions to answer.
Some Manhattan voters got an early start to their day, heading to the polls to make their voices heard.
Our reporters are across the city speaking with voters about what’s on their minds today. Watch this space all day today for updates.
And don’t forget to check back in with us after 9 p.m. for the results as they come in.
Updated at 8:56 a.m.