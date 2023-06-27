Cops still seeking suspect who sucker-punched 72-year-old man near Gramercy Park

Security camera footage of the suspect cops say sucker-punched a 72-year-old man earlier this month.

Cops are still looking for the assailant they say sucker-punched a 72-year-old man near Gramercy Park earlier this month.

Police say the victim was standing in front of 510 East 23rd Street, within the confines of the 13th Precinct, at around 10:45 p.m. on June 5 when an unknown man approached him. The suspect then allegedly punched the man in the face before fleeing the scene on a bike.

The victim was transported to Bellevue Hospital in serious but stable condition.

Authorities on Monday released new security camera footage of the suspect.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or, for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.