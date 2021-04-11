Hell's Kitchen man cuffed for deadly Washington Heights stabbing | amNewYork

Quantcast
Hell's Kitchen man cuffed for deadly Washington Heights stabbing

Manhattan

Hell’s Kitchen man cuffed for deadly Washington Heights stabbing

Photo via Getty Images

A Hell’s Kitchen man was arrested on murder charges weeks after he allegedly stabbed a Bronx teenager to death in Washington Heights, police announced Saturday.

Mike Kushnir, 24, of West 41st Street faces second-degree murder charges for the March 27 slaying of Gerardo Rivas, 17, of Taylor Avenue in the Bronx.

Cops said that Kushnir allegedly plunged a knife into Rivas’ chest in the area of West 181st Street and St. Nicholas Avenue at about 2:09 p.m. on March 27. The motive for the attack was not disclosed.

Moments after being wounded, cops said, Rivas flagged down a passing EMS unit at the location, seeking aid. Paramedics quickly administered aid and rushed him to Columbia Presbyterian Hospital, but he died there a short time later.

Police sources did not provide a possible connection between Rivas and Kushnir. 

On Saturday, Police Commissioner Dermot Shea took to Twitter to praise the detective work that led to Kushnir’s arrest.

