Act of hate: Bigot scrawls swastikas at Upper East Side luxury apartment building

Hate crimes detectives need the public’s help in finding the bigot who scrawled swastikas at an Upper East Side luxury apartment complex last month.

Police released on Saturday morning images of the perpetrator behind the hateful vandalism, which occurred at 10:17 a.m. on June 23 at One Sutton Place North, located at 420 East 61st St., in the shadow of the Ed Koch-Queensboro Bridge.

According to law enforcement sources, the suspect walked to the rear of the location and drew three swastikas in yellow ink on the sidewalk, then fled the location.

The incident was reported to the 19th Precinct, which referred the matter to the NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force.

Police described the suspect as a man believed to be 50 years of age, with a medium build and complexion, and a salt-and-pepper beard, standing 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a baseball cap with the words “New York” on the front, and a dark-colored long-sleeve shirt with vertical stripes.

Anyone with information regarding the incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.