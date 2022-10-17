Bike-riding creep connected to two violent sexual assaults on East Side and West Village

The bike-riding creep accused of sexually assaulting a jogger in the West Village earlier this year has been tied to another attempted sexual assault and robbery on the East Side this month.

Police said that detectives have connected both crimes to Carl Phanor, 28, whose last known address is on Lafayette Street in Lower Manhattan.

Detectives allege that Phanor attacked a 39-year-old woman as she jogged near Pier 40, in the area of Clarkson and West Streets, at about 6:10 a.m. on March 27.

In that incident, police reported, Phanor allegedly rode up to the victim from behind, then knocked her to the ground and began choking her.

Seconds later, cops said, the suspect sexually assaulted the victim, then forcibly removed her cellphone. Police said he then hopped back on his bicycle and fled in an unknown direction.

The incident was later reported to the 6th Precinct. EMS brought the victim to a local hospital for an evaluation, as well as treatment of bruises and pain.

More than six months later, authorities said, Phanor allegedly went on the attack again — assaulting and robbing a 48-year-old woman along the FDR Drive service road near East 37th Street at about 5 a.m. on Oct. 6.

According to police, the perpetrator choked the woman and then attempted to rape her, ripping her pants in the process.

Cops said the victim was able to fend off her attacker, who still managed to grab hold of her wallet and cellphone. He fled with her property on a bicycle, and was last seen pedaling southbound along FDR Drive, police reported.

The incident was reported to the 17th Precinct. The victim refused medical attention, cops said.

During an investigation, police learned that the suspect attempted to use the victim’s credit card to make a purchase 30 minutes after the attack, at a smoke shop on 1st Avenue in the East Village.

The NYPD obtained images of the suspect from the smoke shop, and identified him as Phanor. Police released the images on Oct. 17 as part of their ongoing investigation.

Authorities described Phanor as having black hair, standing 5 feet, 5 inches and weighing about 130 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.