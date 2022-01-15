Man killed while opening door to gunman in East Village shooting: NYPD

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

A killer knocked on an apartment door and blasted a 30-year-old man with deadly bullets in an East Village shooting on Friday night, police reported.

Cops said Davon Venable, 30, was fatally shot at the entry way to his fourth-floor apartment within the Lillian Wald Houses, a public housing complex, at 691 FDR Drive just before 9:57 p.m. on Jan. 14.

According to law enforcement sources, Venable and his father were at the residence when they heard a knock on the door, followed by an unknown individual outside asking, “Did someone call for an Uber?”

Police said Venable then walked over and opened the door. He met an unknown man wearing all-black clothing, who then pulled the trigger on Venable.

Officers from the 9th Precinct and NYPD PSA 4, while responding to a 911 call about the shooting moments, found Venable with multiple gunshot wounds to his back and neck.

EMS rushed him to Mount Sinai-Beth Israel Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.