Manhattan

Central Park hate crime: Bike-riding bigot sought for anti-Semitic attack

By
comments
Posted on
Central Park hate crime suspect
The suspect sought for a hate crime in Central Park on Dec. 14, 2022.
Photo courtesy of NYPD

The bigot responsible for a hate-filled, anti-Semitic attack in Central Park last week remains at large, police reported.

The NYPD released on Monday photos of the perpetrator sought for the assault that occurred at 7:37 p.m. on Dec. 14 inside the park near the intersection of Terrace and East Drives.

According to law enforcement sources, the suspect approached a 63-year-old man as he walked through the park. Police said the perpetrator shoved the victim from behind to the ground, causing the man to fall.

Adding insult to injury, cops said, the bigot shouted anti-Semitic remarks at the victim, then took off on a bicycle equipped with a trailer that was last seen heading westbound along 72nd Street.

The incident was reported to the Central Park Precinct. Police said the victim sought treatment via private means at a local hospital for a chipped tooth and a broken hand.

Police described the assailant as a forty-something man with a light complexion and a medium build who was last seen wearing a multi-colored hat, a brown jacket, beige pants and white sneakers.

He’s shown on camera pushing the bicycle equipped with a trailer full of various items, and with a sign reading “Hungry Disabled” on the back.

Anyone with information regarding the attack or the suspect’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

