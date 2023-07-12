Enraged driver in Midtown runs down man, hurls him through cafe window after crash

One man is dead and another is in police custody Wednesday after apparent road rage turned deadly in Midtown, authorities said.
A Volkswagen and a pickup truck collided near the corner of East 60th Street and Lexington Avenue at at around 4:30 p.m., according to police sources. Soon after, the 56-year-old driver of the pickup truck allegedly became enraged, displayed a knife and slashed the Volkswagen’s driver-side tires.
The 26-year-old driver of the Volkswagen then accelerated, police said, running down the 56-year-old man and throwing him through the window of a nearby café. The truck driver was rushed to Presbyterian Cornell Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The passengers of the Volkswagen, which included a woman and children, did not appear to be harmed.
The 26-year-old was taken into custody, where he is currently being questioned by detectives. Investigators are also reviewing surveillance footage, with the Collision Investigation Squad also looking into the matter.
A stretch of 60th Street is expected to be blocked off to both traffic and pedestrians for several hours.