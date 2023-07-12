Enraged driver in Midtown runs down man, hurls him through cafe window after crash

A man was killed on Wednesday after being hit by a car in Midtown.

One man is dead and another is in police custody Wednesday after apparent road rage turned deadly in Midtown, authorities said.

A Volkswagen and a pickup truck collided near the corner of East 60th Street and Lexington Avenue at at around 4:30 p.m., according to police sources. Soon after, the 56-year-old driver of the pickup truck allegedly became enraged, displayed a knife and slashed the Volkswagen’s driver-side tires.

The 26-year-old driver of the Volkswagen then accelerated, police said, running down the 56-year-old man and throwing him through the window of a nearby café. The truck driver was rushed to Presbyterian Cornell Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The passengers of the Volkswagen, which included a woman and children, did not appear to be harmed.

The 26-year-old was taken into custody, where he is currently being questioned by detectives. Investigators are also reviewing surveillance footage, with the Collision Investigation Squad also looking into the matter.

A stretch of 60th Street is expected to be blocked off to both traffic and pedestrians for several hours.