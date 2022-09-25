Jogger sexually assaulted at knifepoint in Manhattan’s Fort Tryon Park

Detectives in Manhattan are working to track down the perpetrator who sexually assaulted a female jogger at knifepoint in Fort Tryon Park on Saturday morning.

The NYPD released on Sunday morning video footage of the deviant responsible for the attack which occurred at 10:50 a.m. on Sept. 24 in the park near the Henry Hudson Parkway and Tryon Place.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police determined that the 35-year-old female victim was jogging at the location when the creep arrived on the scene. He grabbed her by the hair and dragged her behind a nearby tree, then punched her in the face.

Cops said he then displayed a knife and proceeded to digitally penetrate the woman.

According to authorities, he then took the victim’s watch and cellphone, valued at a combined $630, then ran away from her. He was last seen riding a dark-colored motorized scooter southbound along Riverside Drive, police said.

The incident was reported to the 34th Precinct. EMS brought the victim to a local hospital for treatment of her injuries to her left eye, left arm and right leg.

Police described the suspect as a man with a dark complexion and a slim build believed to be 20 to 30 years of age, and standing 6 feet, 1 inch tall. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with the words “Honor Thy Gift” written in white text on the back, as well as black jeans and black-and-white sneakers.

The video footage shows the suspect on the electric scooter fleeing the area.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or the suspect’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.