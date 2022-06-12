Brute choked and slashed woman at Lower East Side subway station

Detectives on the Lower East Side are on the hunt for the brute who choked and slashed a young woman at a subway station stairwell last week.

The NYPD released video and pictures on June 11 of the suspect sought for the attack which occurred at 4:50 a.m. on the morning of June 10 at the Essex Street-Delancey Street subway station.

According to law enforcement sources, the perpetrator attacked the 19-year-old victim as she walked down the stairs at the train station.

Cops said the suspect approached her from behind, without provocation, and put her in a chokehold. Seconds later, he used a sharp object to slash her multiple times about the neck and back.

Following the bloody assault, police noted, the suspect fled out of the station to parts unknown.

The incident was reported to the 7th Precinct and NYPD Transit District 4. EMS brought the victim to NYC Health + Hospitals/Lenox Healthplex in stable condition.

The images that police provided shows the suspect at two Lower East Side locations: a smoke shop at 101 Ludlow St., and the corner of Rivington and Essex Streets.

Authorities described him as a man with a medium build and complexion, believed to be between 30 and 35 years of age, standing 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing about 180 pounds, with short, curly black hair and a full black beard. He was last seen wearing a black-and-white bandana on his head, a white t-shirt, black jeans and black sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.