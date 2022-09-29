Man found fatally slashed near high school in Chinatown

Police are investigating the Chinatown death of a man found fatally slashed near a high school early on Thursday morning.

Officers from the 5th Precinct found the victim unconscious and unresponsive near the corner of Hester and Forsyth Streets, just steps away from Pace High School, at 12:01 a.m. on Sept. 29.

Upon arrival, law enforcement sources said, the officers observed that the victim suffered multiple slash wounds to his torso, neck and wrist. It is unclear, at this point, whether the wounds were self-inflicted.

Responding EMS units pronounced the victim dead at the scene. His identity was not immediately known.

The Medical Examiner’s office picked up the victim’s body and brought it in for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

No arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.