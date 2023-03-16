Man robbed at gunpoint near Lincoln Center: cops

Three muggers robbed a man at gunpoint near Lincoln Center on Thursday afternoon, police confirmed.

According to police sources, the armed robbery occurred at 75 West End Avenue at around 2:14 p.m. on March 16, one avenue from the famed tourist hub, Lincoln Center. A 24-year-old man was reportedly approached by three men, one of whom brandished a firearm. The group took the victim’s cell phone and bicycle before fleeing. Police say the man was not hurt in the incident.

The investigation is still in its early stages, law enforcement pointed out; no arrests have been made.

This is the second gun crime to take place on the Upper West Side in as many days. On March 14, a 17-year-old boy was shot several times in the abdomen at 170 Amsterdam Avenue by a 19-year-old gunman in what police believe to be gang-related. In this incident, the perpetrator was apprehended soon after the shots were fired.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers. nypdonline.org/, on Twitter @NYPDTips.