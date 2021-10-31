VIDEO: Money-hungry bandit steals tip jar and register cash from Subway eatery in Chelsea

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Cops in Chelsea are looking for the hungry crook who robbed a Subway sandwich shop earlier this month.

The NYPD released on Oct. 30 video footage of the perpetrator sought for the Oct. 13 heist, which occurred at about 3 a.m. inside the eatery located at 221 7th Ave.

According to law enforcement sources, the bandit walked into the shop and asked a 22-year-old male employee for money out of the tip jar. The Subway worker then reached into the tip jar and handed the man a buck, but that apparently didn’t satisfy the suspect, who expressed displeasure at the paltry sum and left the location.

Moments later, police said, the crook returned to the Subway location and demanded more money. When the sandwich shop employee refused, cops reported, the suspect hopped over the counter and confronted him — demanding that he open the register.

Authorities said the thief threatened to shoot the worker, though no firearm was ever displayed.

Police said the worker complied with the demand, opening the register and allowing the suspect to grab $800 in cash out of it. The thief then fled the location on foot in an unknown direction.

The incident was reported to the 13th Precinct; there were no injuries.

Video footage shows the suspect apparently doing a quick change near the robbery scene, removing a hooded sweatshirt he had been wearing, and stuffing what appeared to be cash into his pockets.

Police described the suspect as a partially-bald man in his 30s with a light complexion and a medium build, standing about 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighing about 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black face mask, a light-colored sweater with the “I Love NY” logo on the front, light blue jeans and black sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery or the crook’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.