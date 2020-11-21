Tough guy sought for delivering punch to 65-year-old MTA worker at Chelsea station | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Cops need the public’s help in finding the assailant who punched a 65-year-old MTA worker during a dispute at the 23rd Street station on the C/E lines in Chelsea earlier this month.

Police released on Friday video footage of the perpetrator sought for the Nov. 17 attack, which took place at 3:30 p.m. on the uptown platform of the subway station below 8th Avenue.

Law enforcement sources said the suspect got into an argument with the 65-year-old male employee.

The words then turned physical, authorities said, when the perpetrator slugged the man in the face with his fist, then fled out of the station on foot northbound along 8th Avenue.

Officers from the NYPD Transit Bureau and EMS units responded to the scene. Paramedics brought the victim to Lenox Health Greenwich Village in stable condition for injuries to his left eye and face.

The NYPD described the suspect as an adult man with a dark complexion believed to be between 25 and 30 years of age, standing between 5 feet, 8 inches and 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing about 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark blue sweatshirt, light colored pants and multicolored sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.