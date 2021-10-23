Queens man busted for murdering Grubhub delivery worker in Chinatown

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Detectives cuffed a Queens man Friday, a week after he allegedly stabbed a Grubhub delivery worker to death in Chinatown, police reported.

Law enforcement sources said Joseph Sandoval, 23, of 162nd Street in Jamaica faces a murder charge for the Oct. 16 death of Sala Miah, 51, of Brooklyn during an apparent robbery attempt gone bad.

Sources familiar with the investigation stated Sandoval had been picked up days earlier in the 5th Precinct’s confines while carrying a knife and bloody clothing. A DNA test concluded that the blood on the clothing matched that of the victim.

Authorities allege that Sandoval confronted Miah inside of Sara Roosevelt Park, along Hester Street between Forsyth and Chrystie Streets, at about 1:05 a.m. on Oct. 16 and attempted to steal his belongings.

During the confrontation, cops said, Sandoval allegedly slashed Miah in the face and stabbed him in the abdomen. The suspect then fled the scene.

Officers from the 5th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about the reported robbery, found the wounded Miah at the location. EMS rushed him to Bellevue Hospital, where he died a short time later.