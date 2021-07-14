Cops probe death of man found with chest wound on East Village street

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Police are investigating the death of an Upper West Side man who was found with a fatal chest wound on an East Village street on Wednesday morning.

EMS units found Marvin Bellamy, 37, of Columbus Avenue lying face down and wounded on the pavement at the corner of First Avenue and East 6th Street at about 6 a.m. on July 14.

Bellamy had suffered a puncture wound to his chest, though at this time, police do not know the nature of the injury — or whether he had been attacked.

Paramedics rushed Bellamy to Mount Sinai Beth Israel Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His body was transferred to the Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Officers from the 9th Precinct conducted an investigation at the location. The probe remains ongoing.

