Man sought for pushing 84-year-old woman to ground on Lower East Side street

Police are looking for a man who pushed a senior woman to the ground on a Lower East Side street last month.

According to the NYPD, at 5:20 p.m. on Dec. 11, 2021 an unknown man pushed an 84-year-old woman to the ground. It is not clear what caused the suspect to push the ground at this time.

The victim suffered injuries to her face and back and was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.