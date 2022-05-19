New live dance and jazz programming comes to Times Square this spring

This spring, Times Square Alliance has been jazzing up its programming with an incredible lineup of music, dance, comedy, and more.

Every year when the warmer months come, Times Square Alliance celebrates the city’s bustling arts community with free performances in their public plazas. Officially rebranded as TSQ LIVE, the events showcase New York City’s diversity of talent for residents and tourists alike.

“We are thrilled to see New Yorkers and tourists continuing to return to the heart of New York City,” said Tom Harris, President of the Times Square Alliance. “Over the past few weeks, we’ve seen a steady increase of daily pedestrian count in Times Square’s plazas, along with new local businesses opening in the district over the past few months. In addition, with 16 new Broadway shows debuting this spring, coupled with our diverse programming from live entertainment to public art displays and more, we look forward to welcoming all to our vibrant district throughout the warmer months.”

This season’s lineup includes live music, DJ sets, dance workshops, public art installations, comedy hours, and more. TSQ LIVE kicked off in May on their new stage located at 46th and Broadway with two new performance series, presented by Morgan Stanley: Jazz in Times Square and Dance in Times Square.

Every Thursday at 5 p.m. from May 5-June 16, Jazz at Lincoln Center has been hosting Jazz in Times Square, bringing an intimate club scene to the bright lights and bustle of Times Square. Click here to register for a free concert and to see the full lineup of shows.

Meanwhile, on the same stage on Fridays between May 6-June 17 at 5 p.m., Ailey Extension is hosting Dance in Times Square. New Yorkers can sign up for high-spirited dance sessions, ranging from the iconic choreography of Ailey’s Revelations, to West African dance, mambo, and more. Click here to register for a free class.

Throughout June, those who come through Times Square can also enjoy live DJ sets of a variety of genres including reggae, jazz, techno, salsa, house, disco, rap, afrobeat, funk, folk; live music and family-friendly comedy; family activities including art workshops; and dance and movement classes. Morgan Stanley will present three Carnegie Hall concerts on Sept. 9, 16 and 23 as a part of TSQ LIVE.

Times Square will also host signature events and host partner initiatives, including the Broadway Grand Gallery exhibition, Solstice in Times Square: Mind Over Madness Yoga’s 20th annual event, and exciting new public art offerings from Times Square Arts.

“TSQ LIVE is a celebration of both Times Square’s history as a cultural district and its ongoing role as a space for free creative expression that is open to all, and we are beyond excited to bring so many talented artists and cultural producers together for a truly diverse and engaging lineup of events this summer,” said Jean Cooney, VP of Arts and Culture, Times Square Alliance.

For more information, visit www.timessquarenyc.org. For more information about Times Square Arts, visit www.tsq.org/arts.