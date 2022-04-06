Suspect sought for slashing man over seating argument at Wall Street station

Detectives are looking for a suspect who slashed a man at the Wall Street subway station on Tuesday morning.

It was reported to police that at 6:05 a.m. on April, a 43-year-old man was onboard a northbound 4 train at the Wall Street station when an unknown man got into an argument with him over seating. The suspect pulled out a box cutter and proceeded to slash the victim in the face and neck.

The suspect fled the subway station top-side, ran southbound on Broadway and jumped the turnstile at the South Ferry/Whitehall Street station.

The NYPD released a photo and video of the suspect entering the South Ferry/Whitehall Street station after the incident:

