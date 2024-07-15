Teen scooter rider killed in Upper East Side collision

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A teenage scooter rider was killed late Sunday after colliding with a car at an Upper East Side intersection.

Police say a 19-year-old man was riding a gas-powered scooter south on 2nd Avenue just before midnight on July 14 when he collided with a Volvo SUV being driven eastbound on 79th Street. The crash caused the man to be ejected from the scooter and slam into a light pole.

EMS took the man, who has yet to be identified, to Weill Cornell Medical Center but he could not be saved.

The 26-year-old driver of the Volvo, Shraga Orgad of Brooklyn, was treated for minor injuries, police said. He was later arrested and charged with driving without a license.

The intersection was previously the site of a crash into the facade of a nearby building back in 2014, which left two people injured.

As of July 14, according to NYPD statistics, traffic crashes had killed 136 people in the Big Apple so far in 2024, a 5% jump from the same time last year.