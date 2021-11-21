Teenager shot dead at Harlem public housing complex in second murder there in three days

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A 16-year-old boy died after being shot at the Wagner Houses in East Harlem on Saturday afternoon — the second deadly shooting there in less than a week, police reported.

Law enforcement sources said Jamere Chapman, 16, lived down the block from the public housing complex at 350 East 124th Street where he was murdered at about 3:04 p.m. on Nov. 20.

Officers from the 25th Precinct and NYPD PSA 5, in responding to a call about a person shot, found Chapman in front of the location with a bullet wound to his abdomen.

EMS rushed the youngster to Harlem Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police believe Chapman was involved in a dispute with an unidentified individual moments before he was shot.

Detectives have yet to ascertain a possible motive for the dispute, or a description of the suspected shooter. No arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation.

Saturday’s homicide was the second deadly shooting at the Wagner Houses in three days.

On Nov. 17, a man in his 30s was gunned down on the playground of the complex near 2375 1st Ave. Police found the unidentified man with a bullet wound to his head; he died moments later at Harlem Hospital.

Anyone with information regarding either homicide can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.